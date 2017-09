NID board to discuss video recording, Centennial funding

The Nevada Irrigation District's board of directors will meet Wednesday to discuss video recording its meetings, which some customers say is a necessary step toward transparency.

Directors will meet at 9 a.m. at the district's board room, 1036 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Staff will present a "video solution" to the board, a report states, and directors will vote to approve the proposed recording method.

Staff will also present the board with an update on the district's application to the California Water Commission for Water Storage Investment Program funding. The program would provide funding for the proposed Centennial Reservoir project. The update will be an "informational presentation only," a report states.