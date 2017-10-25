Work day planned for protection of San Juan Ridge’s big trees

The Yuba Watershed Institute (YWI) is a group of citizens who are concerned with the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of long-term biological diversity in the Yuba River watershed. One of the goals of the YWI is to preserve and restore old forest habitat.

The 'Inimim Forest (the community forest of the San Juan Ridge) has remnant stands of very large trees, and the YWI has organized a work day to help save these legacy trees from wildfire by clearing small vegetation from their drip lines.

The work day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 18. Volunteers will meet at the North Columbia Schoolhouse (17894 Tyler Foote Crossing Rd., Nevada City) to carpool to the work site. Bring work gloves, clippers, handsaws, water and some snacks. A picnic will follow the workday.

The 2,000-acre 'Inimim Forest is managed through a collaboration between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the YWI. The YWI recently received a grant to update a decades-old management plan for forest. The original management plan was produced in 1995 through an unprecedented collaboration between government and community groups.

At the event, forest ecologist, Dr. Jo Ann Fites-Kaufman, will explain what she has discovered in the 'Inimim Forest during recent surveys conducted as part of the management plant update. For further information, contact Bob Erickson, YWI Board of Directors at 530-292-3777 or visit http://www.yubawatershedinstitute.org.