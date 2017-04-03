WEDDINGS: Bigham-Danos | TheUnion.com

Together with their families, Camille Lynne Bigham and Andrew Marine Danos are pleased to announce their marriage, which took place at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center on December 3, 2016. Family friends helped the couple achieve their dream day vision, as Diana Lynne transformed the Stone Hall into a blue and silver "winter wonderland," and Ginny Knott created calligraphy signage for the venue. The afternoon ceremony was attended by 150 guests, who enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and dinner entrees prepared by chef Roger Saker of "A Family Affair Catering." Live music for dancing was provided by the classic rock band Runnin' 4 Cover, followed by Rick Tracewell of Milestones DJ, spinning tunes into the late hours. The bride and groom entertained the crowd with their own rendition of the June and Johnny Cash duet "Jackson." The 12 members of the bridal party were led by maids of honor Corina Bennett and Alicia Siese and best men Hunter Hedman and Ian Ferrell. After an eight-day honeymoon in Maui, the couple returned home to Elk Grove, where Andrew works for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Camille is employed as a clinical social worker at Sutter Health.