Volunteer with PFLAG in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

At Tuesday’s PFLAG Nevada County meeting, members will discuss ways that community members can volunteer on behalf of the organization. In addition to a longtime core coalition of volunteers, PFLAG is currently in search of new volunteers who may be interested in working behind the scenes as well as taking part in regular activities and special events. PFLAG activities have been growing through the increase in Gay Straight Alliance clubs in are schools, the Annual Community Picnic, the rise in community awareness projects and ongoing communications and education via local media. Volunteers are needed to assist in booking guest speakers, make presentations to Nevada County service clubs about PFLAG, represent the organization at the Center For Non-Profit Leadership meetings, coordinate membership, oversee media communications and more. Founded in 1972 by a mother publicly supporting her gay son, PFLAG is the nation’s largest family and ally organization.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalists Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Free pizza will be provided. For more information, call 530-446-6152 or email gpfedina@msn.com.