United Way’s “Share the Warmth” a success in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

United Way of Nevada County, with help from the community, held a collection drive to “Share the Warmth” with those in need in Nevada County. They collected donations of women’s, men’s and children’s socks, gloves and warm hats. They received a wealth of donated socks, gloves and warm hats to be distributed to individuals throughout Nevada County. United Way was able to mobilize the community to help those in need during the cold winter months. Thanks to this generous community that came out to support this effort.

The following businesses for participated in the Share the Warmth collection drive: Ensemble Design, Telestream, Walker’s Office Supplies, JC Penney, B&C True Value Home Center, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Lake Wildwood Community Center, AAA, Hospice of the Foothills, FedEx, Texas Instruments, Nevada City and Grass Valley City Hall, Stanford Mortgage, Nevada County Superior Court, The Union newspaper, Partners Family Resource Center, the County Rood Center and the Nevada City and Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce locations.

Currently United Way of Nevada County is focusing on helping the community of Nevada County in the area of basic needs, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care. United Way envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. For more information, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.