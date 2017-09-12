United Way pitches in to help low income working families
September 12, 2017
United Way board members, Jim Belluomini, left, and Greg Michna, sort foods into bags at the Interfaith Food Ministry on Saturday. The event marked United Way's fifth "Food Access Saturday," a new program that has helped to feed 57 working families to date. In partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) and the Food Bank of Nevada County, "Food Access Saturday" was created to provide supplemental groceries to low income working individuals who are unable to visit food distribution centers during the week.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Bear necessities
- Avery Maier Wins $5,000 in 49er Rotary Duck Race in Nevada City
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Today an opportunity to take The Grandmother Pledge
- Community Recovery Resources hosts ‘CoRRecovery Fest’ in Grass Valley to celebrate life, recovery, Community and unity
Trending Sitewide
- Empty storefronts in downtown Grass Valley signal tough retail landscape (MAP)
- Nevada County woman pleads no contest to vehicular homicide charge
- Nevada County sheriff: Skateboard theft leads to robbery charge
- Long-standing Nevada County coffee house gets new owners
- Trump joins Marching Presidents for 51 annual Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City (VIDEO)