United Way pitches in to help low income working families

United Way board members, Jim Belluomini, left, and Greg Michna, sort foods into bags at the Interfaith Food Ministry on Saturday. The event marked United Way's fifth "Food Access Saturday," a new program that has helped to feed 57 working families to date. In partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) and the Food Bank of Nevada County, "Food Access Saturday" was created to provide supplemental groceries to low income working individuals who are unable to visit food distribution centers during the week.