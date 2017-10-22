United Way of Nevada County raffling off Disney getaway

United Way of Nevada County is holding a raffle for a fun Disneyland getaway package. Included in the raffle package are four one-day Disneyland Park Hopper Passes, three nights' accommodations, airfare and shuttle for two. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets may be purchased at United Way's office located at 745 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley and at B&C True Value Home & Garden Center as well.

The drawing will be held Nov. 1. The winner need not be present. All proceeds stay local and go to United Way of Nevada County's Community Impact Fund which goes toward helping our community in the area of basic needs, including food, shelter and access to health care.

United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information about United Way of Nevada County call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County