Tumble with John Stowell at the Open Book in Grass Valley
August 18, 2017
Local jazz quartet, "Tumble," will be joined by legendary guitarist John Stowell at 6:30 p.m. on August 27 at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. $15 tickets will be available at the door and in advance at http://www.tinyurl.com/tumblegv. Tumble is an instrumental ensemble with Robert Heirendt (mbira), Bill Douglass (bass and bamboo flutes), Sean Kerrigan (guitar) and Randy McKean (clarinet, bass clarinet, tenor sax).
The group weaves a variety of mus- ical influences into their sound, in- cluding traditional Zimbabwean trance music, modern improvisation, jazz and experimental compositional structures.
Stowell is a jazz guitarist influenced as much by pianists and horn players as he is by guitarists. He has taught internationally for 30 years in a broad variety of educational settings. His clinics are informal, hands-on and informative. Refreshments from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.
