Trinity Church bids farewell to retiring rector, welcomes new ‘priest in charge’

After 23 years as rector at Trinity Church in Nevada City,

Father Christopher Seal is retiring. His last service will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 27. Bishop Beisner has appointed Father Brad Helmuth to serve as "Priest in Charge" for Trinity, effective October 30. Helmuth, aka "Father Brad," has lived in the area since 1978 and served as the lead spiritual care counselor for Hospice of the Foothills for six and a half years, as well as serving as associate rector at Trinity. Above, Seal, left, with Helmuth at Trinity Church in Nevada City.