Toastmasters to host open house in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Empire Toastmasters will host an open house from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the restaurant at the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley. The cost of the event is free, however guests pay for their own lunches. The event, “Effective Public Speaking Tips,” offers strategies on how to open a speech with an “attention grabber,” how to organize easy-to-follow speeches and how to close a speech with a memorable statement. There will also be information available about the club itself. For more information, call Robert Kelaghan at 530-277-7670 or email yogarobert3@gmail.com.