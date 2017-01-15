Tibetan Buddhist study group in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The Jewel Heart Norcal Study group is hosting new “Odyssey to Freedom” classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at a private home in Grass Valley. The group is dedicated to Tibetan Mahayana Buddhism as taught by Kyabje Gelek Rimpoche in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Each meeting will include meditation and discussion. The course of offered free of charge, with donations accepted. For information and location, call Joe at 530-802-6221, email jbreault51@gmail.com or visit http://www.JewelHeart.org/chapters/northen-california.