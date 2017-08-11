Three generations of 4-Hers at the Nevada County Fair | TheUnion.com

Three generations of 4-Hers at the Nevada County Fair
August 11, 2017
Three generations of "4-Hers" gathered Thursday at the Nevada County Fair. While the newest members showed their award-winning turkeys, grandmothers and mothers — all former 4-H members — cheered them on.
"It was too precious a reminder of the legacy of agriculture and great youth development that happens through our Nevada County Fair not to photograph," said Hannah Ramey, who snapped the photo.
Pictured are grandmothers Charlean Andes and Sue Ramey; their daughters, Rachel Andes McCoullough and Rachel Ramey Weston; and granddaughters Courtney and Brittany McCullough, along with Helena, Heather, Violet and Luke Weston.
