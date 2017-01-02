Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11

Join Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt, and California Highway Patrol Area Commander George Steffenson, along with other officers, during the third regional “A Cup with a Cop.”

This event is scheduled for Jan. 11 from 8–10 a.m. at Valentina’s Bistro, 841 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Officers will be available to visit with interested community members in this relaxed, informal setting and are open to discuss local interests, community concerns, and current events — or just chat to get acquainted.

All are welcome to attend.

— Submitted to The Union