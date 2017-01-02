Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley
January 2, 2017
Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11
Join Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt, and California Highway Patrol Area Commander George Steffenson, along with other officers, during the third regional “A Cup with a Cop.”
This event is scheduled for Jan. 11 from 8–10 a.m. at Valentina’s Bistro, 841 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.
Officers will be available to visit with interested community members in this relaxed, informal setting and are open to discuss local interests, community concerns, and current events — or just chat to get acquainted.
All are welcome to attend.
— Submitted to The Union
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County DMV reminds motorists of new 2017 laws
- Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley
- Name change signals new direction for local organization
- Free Grass Valley weight loss program addresses attitude and habits
- Fun Run at Yuba River Charter School helps school, community