The Pilates Place celebrates 10 year anniversary in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The Pilates Place is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the public is invited to take a free class. The Pilates Place, also known as TPP, will be celebrating through Jan. 14. Twenty additional classes have been added for the week with experiences available to try Pilates Mat as well as a variety of Pilates equipment including Reformer, Chair, Spine Corrector and the latest balance challenge of the Oov.

The Pilates Place is Nevada County’s premiere Pilates studio having been voted “Best Pilates Studio” by The Union Readers nine times. All instructors at the studio are Pilates Method Alliance certified — the highest level of certification for Pilates instructors in the nation. Collectively, The Pilates Place’s seven instructors boast more than 150 Years of teaching experience.

Pilates can be done by anyone, no experience is required AND Pilates can challenge even the most proficient athlete. Pilates is based on the teachings of the late Joseph Pilates (1880-1967) who did not call his method of mind-body exercise Pilates. He called it Body Contrology. According to him, “Body Contrology develops the body uniformly, corrects wrong postures, restores physical vitality, invigorates the mind and elevates the spirit.”

Roxanna Cohen, owner of The Pilates Place, frequently says that Pilates must be experienced to understand it. Many students report feeling longer, taller, more balanced, challenged, grounded, relaxed and clear headed. The anniversary week class schedule can be found on The Pilates Place website at http://www.ThePilatesPlaceGrassValley.com. Preregistration is required by calling the studio at 530-477-5167. The Pilates Place is located at 131 Richardson St. in downtown Grass Valley.