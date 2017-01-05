The Nevada County Fencing Club offers eight-week classes | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its winter 2017 session of Olympic-style fencing instruction on January 9 in the main auditorium at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building, 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The eight week session meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. for beginning, intermediate and advanced levels. “Open Fence” time will be from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. New students can begin up to the third week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $60 per session, with a once-a-year $10 insurance fee that renews August 1. Visitors welcome. For questions call instructor Rob Woodhall, DC at 530-432-1750, or visit http://www.wix.com/ncfencing/ncfc.