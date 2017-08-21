Telestream, 4-H team up to feed the hungry in Nevada County

Telestream, a Nevada City company that provides digital media tools and workflow solutions, recently purchased a market hog from 4-H member Julia Kringel, a junior at Ghidotti Early College High School. The meat from the hog will be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry to help feed the hungry in Nevada County.

Kringel, who over the years has volunteered with her family at IFM, said she was thrilled that her work in raising the hog will now benefit IFM clients. Above, Kringel poses with Telestream CEO Dan Castles.