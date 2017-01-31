Sweetheart’s Ball at The Gold Miners Inn benefits Anew Day | TheUnion.com

The Gold Miners Inn-Holiday Inn Express will host a Sweetheart’s Ball on February 11 to benefit the local nonprofit organization, Anew Day. The Valentine-themed party will feature music by DJ Jamal, a no host bar, and complimentary Sweet Snack Bar. The Gold Miners Inn reached out to Anew Day last spring when the organization was facing financial difficulties, said Lori Nunnink-Taylor, Anew Day’s executive director, and made a commitment to help the nonprofit keep their doors open.

Doors at the Sweetheart’s Ball will open at 7, dancing begins at 7:30, and ends at 10 p.m. Entrance to the event is $75 per couple, which includes a donation to Anew Day. The nonprofit is a faith-based organization that provides healing and hope through counseling to those who are hurting or struggling.

Proceeds from the ball will help fund general operations, including Anew Day’s Healing Through Arts program, Boundaries Groups, women’s and men’s drop-in classes, individual therapy and more, said Nunnink-Taylor.

For $199, the hotel is offering a “Take the Elevator Home” package, which includes accommodations for two, entrance to the ball and a donation to Anew Day. Guests who stay at the hotel also enjoy two free cocktails per person at the evening manager’s reception and a free hot breakfast in the morning.

For reservations or more information about the Sweetheart’s Ball, call the Gold Miners Inn at 530-477-1700.