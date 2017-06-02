Student herb walk led by HAALo owner in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

HAALo, a store located in Nevada City, hosted the Yuba River Charter School Home Study Farm Program for weekly herb classes this spring. HAALo's owner, Shea Smith (an alumni parent of YRCS), hosted the class at the store and around downtown Nevada City. Jahwei Chen-Graf, a herbalist at HAALo, co-taught the herb classes with intern Keegan Knowles, a YRCS alumni student. The children learned about how to take care of themselves and "the people they love" with medicinal herbs.

Above, as an end of the school year celebration, the children enjoyed an herb walk at Lost Hill Farm in Nevada City — a Sierra Harvest affiliate — with Chen-Graf and farm owner Barbara Roemer. The herb classes were designed to enrich the home study program. HAALo offers a broad selection of bulk western, Ayurvedic, Chinese, and culinary herbs.