Still thriving at 105 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley resident Carma Drury celebrated his 105th birthday in December. Born on a farm in Ozark, Mo. in 1911, Drury spent his childhood living without running water or electricity and the family used a horse and buggy for transportation.

In 1977, he retired from PG&E after working for the company for 40 years. Early in his retirement, Drury developed a love for woodworking and made furniture, some of which is now in his home at Brunswick Village Assisted Living in Grass Valley.

When asked if there was a secret to living so long, he responded with his famous sense of humor. “I lived this long because I never died,” he said.