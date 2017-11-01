 Spooky dentist | TheUnion.com

Spooky dentist

Submitted by Sharon Ford
The staff at The Dental Wellness Center of Grass Valley pulled out all the stops on Halloween, transforming their office into a haunted house. From left, standing, are Lisa Greene (scary clown), Kira Hooper (scary twin), Tawny Deme (scary twin) and Sharon Ford (vampire). Kneeling are Dr. Sean Rockwell (witch doctor) and Kirsten Dutton (werewolf).

