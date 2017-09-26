Soroptimists’ Grass Valley yard sale coming in October

Members of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills will host their annual yard sale, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the Tri-Counties Bank parking lot on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Funds collected by the nonprofit organization will go toward helping women in need, both regionally and internationally. For more information visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org.