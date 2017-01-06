Smartsville restaurant’s grand opening Jan. 7 | TheUnion.com

Smartsville restaurant’s grand opening Jan. 7
January 6, 2017
Scallywags Tavern in Smartsville will host their grand opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Beer, wine and premium blend cocktails will be half price all day. Those who enter the free raffle could win a weekend rental of a double deck party barge at Skippers Cove Marina at Englebright Lake, a $20 dinner gift certificate or two free oil changes at Plaza Tire in Penn Valley. Need not be present to win. Scallywags is located at 10091 Mooney Flat Road in Smartsville. For more information, call 530-432-6600, email Scallywagstavern@gmail.com or visit Scallywags Tavern on Facebook.
