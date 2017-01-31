‘Singing Valentines’ coming to Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Quartets from the Sacramento Valley Chorus will be available to perform singing valentines in Nevada County on February 13 and 14. A quartet will deliver two songs, a rose, candy and a card. The package is $45, and can be delivered to the homes or businesses of your choice in the greater Sacramento area, including Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties. Call 916-420-1662 to arrange for delivery. The award winning Sacramento Valley Chorus, under the direction of Master Director, Dede Nibler, has approximately 100 members. For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoValleyChorus.com.

Above, Heart and Soul, one of the Sacramento Valley Chorus quartets, includes, from left, Nancy Maass, Kerry Wood, Mary Brookshire and Bonnie Flint.