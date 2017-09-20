Sing along with Myra
September 20, 2017
Myra Lynne Traugot performs traditional Celtic songs in front of the BriarPatch Food Co-op Wednesday, as a way to promote the 21st Annual KVMR Celtic Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit http://www.KVMRCelticFestival.org.
