 Sing along with Myra | TheUnion.com

Sing along with Myra

Cory Fisher/Cory@theunion.com
Cory Fisher/Cory@theunion.com |

Myra Lynne Traugot performs traditional Celtic songs in front of the BriarPatch Food Co-op Wednesday, as a way to promote the 21st Annual KVMR Celtic Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit http://www.KVMRCelticFestival.org.

Myra Lynne Traugot performs traditional Celtic songs in front of the BriarPatch Food Co-op Wednesday, as a way to promote the 21st Annual KVMR Celtic Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit http://www.KVMRCelticFestival.org.

Go back to article