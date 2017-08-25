Sierra writers to read, sign, and sell at the Open Book in Grass Valley
August 25, 2017
Enjoy a literary afternoon with local authors, snacks and books at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Open Book. This Sierra Writers book promotion event is free and open to all.
Join Linda Horning reading from "Buhari: A Family Odyssey in Nepal;" Matt Powers reading from "Ghosts of Manor House;" Hock Tjoa reading from "The Battle of Chibi;" Tim Murray reading from "Thumar;" Lisa Redfern reading from "Phases of Gage." along with authors Shelley Buck, Ron Cherry, Janet Collins and more.
Host of the Young Writers Competition and the Sierra Writers Conference at Sierra College, Sierra Writers has been an established group in the community for almost 30 years. Members receive a variety of prominent speakers and open reads during each monthly meeting, fiction and non-fiction critique groups, and author networking.
Refreshments from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.
