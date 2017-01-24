Sierra Starr Winery gives Hospice of the Foothills a boost | TheUnion.com

Anne Starr from Sierra Starr Winery presented Hospice of the Foothills’ executive director, Carolynn Peterson, and Kristin Donahue, fund development director, with a $1,500 donation on Jan. 19. In early December, Sierra Starr and Gem Star partnered for a fundraiser at the Sierra Starr Tasting Room to benefit Hospice of the Foothills. Gem Star is a philanthropic company started and run by Anne’s sisters-in-law, Shirley Starr, Sharon Starr and Phyllis Massey. The sisters source gems and jewelry components from around the world. They are also responsible for much of the design work, which is handcrafted into beautiful and unique jewelry pieces. The sisters present jewelry trunk shows all over the country then donate the proceeds to selected charitable non-profits.

“We’re so honored and grateful to Gem Starr and Sierra Starr for once again choosing Hospice of the Foothills as the beneficiary of this great event,”, said Carolynn Peterson. “How fortunate we are to be in a community that supports and embraces our mission of providing high quality, compassionate end-of-life care.”

For over 37 years Hospice of the Foothills has provided hospice, palliative, respite care and bereavement support for families when and where they are needed. For more information about Hospice of the Foothills call 530-272-5739 or visit http://www.hofo.org.