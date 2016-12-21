BIRTHS: Dec. 1-19 | TheUnion.com

BIRTHS: Dec. 1-19
December 21, 2016
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dec. 1
Rand and Hika: A girl was born to Falon Rand and Douglas Hika.
Slining-Farey and Canon: A girl was born to Amberlynn Slining-Farey and Daniel Canon.
Dec. 14
Benso: A girl was born to Amber and Jason Benso.
Ullom: A boy was born to Sarah and Nick Ullom.
Dec. 17
Sawi: A girl was born to Kayla and Jared Sawi.
Dec. 18
Hoffman: A boy was born to Seairra and Kevin Hoffman.
Dec. 19
Smith: A girl was born to Alicia and K.C. Smith.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Pathologist: Grass Valley murder victim shot nine times in face
- One dead in Grass Valley home fire
- Woman identified in Grass Valley Independence Court fire
- Nevada County car chase leads to patrol vehicle crash; stolen items recovered
- Truckee marijuana: California Highway Patrol finds 142 pounds of pot during traffic stop