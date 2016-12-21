BIRTHS: Dec. 1-19 | TheUnion.com

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dec. 1

Rand and Hika: A girl was born to Falon Rand and Douglas Hika.

Slining-Farey and Canon: A girl was born to Amberlynn Slining-Farey and Daniel Canon.

Dec. 14

Benso: A girl was born to Amber and Jason Benso.

Ullom: A boy was born to Sarah and Nick Ullom.

Dec. 17

Sawi: A girl was born to Kayla and Jared Sawi.

Dec. 18

Hoffman: A boy was born to Seairra and Kevin Hoffman.

Dec. 19

Smith: A girl was born to Alicia and K.C. Smith.