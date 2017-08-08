Sierra Nevada Children’s Services’ Family Appreciation Day | TheUnion.com

On Saturday, Sierra Nevada Children's Services (SNCS) held their third annual Family Appreciation Day with 250 people in attendance. At the event, families were treated to games, food, a magic show, live music and free giveaways. SNCS Mobile, a mobile lending library with resources for children, was also on hand. The event offered families the opportunity to connect with local child care providers and learn about resources offered by SNCS, which has served families and child care professionals in Nevada County since 1978. The goal of the nonprofit is to bring together and coordinate nonprofit agencies to meet community needs in the areas of health, education, welfare and recreation. SNCS is largely funded by the California Department of Education, with additional funds from Nevada County, foundations and private support.

SNCS helps to support jobs for more than 130 childcare providers and their employees, gives 375 parents the opportunity to work or attend school, and offers professional development opportunities for childcare providers to improve the quality of their care.

SNCS is currently working to increase their provider base and provide support for these providers to better suit the needs of families as many require care outside of normal business hours. At The SNCS Learning Center in Grass Valley, children and their caregivers can drop in to read books, play games, socialize and borrow materials. Five times a week SNCS hosts play groups during which a trained facilitator guides parents/caregivers on the value of interactive play with their infants and toddlers. The goal of Family Appreciation Day at SNCS is to promote literacy, creativity, imagination, interaction, community and learning. A fourth annual Family Appreciation Day is tentatively set for summer of 2018.

To learn more or get involved, call 530-272-8866, visit 420 Sierra College Drive, Suite 100 in Grass Valley or join SNCS on social media at http://www.Facebook.com/SNCS.home