Sierra Harvest Good Food Tour in Nevada City

Sierra Harvest will be hosting a free "Good Food Tour" from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, giving community members an opportunity to learn about the organization's programs. After a presentation, participants are invited to pick their own vegetables and flowers at the educational Food Love Farm.

The presentation will include information about Sierra Harvest's Farm to School Program, which now reaches 6,700 students or 96 percent of the K-8 student population in western Nevada County with farm carts, produce tastings, chef visits, farm visits and other programs. More than 30 farmers have been trained in sustainable agriculture through our farm business classes and on farm internships. Additionally, 40 low income families and organizations have been taught to grown their own food with gardens installed in their own yards through our Sierra Gardens Program. Hundreds of people have joined together to celebrate local farms by attending farm potlucks, soup night and the Food and Farm Conference.

Those interested in attending the Sierra Harvest Good Food Tour must RSVP to Miriam at miriam@sierraharvest.org by Aug. 25. The Food Love Farm is located at 16200 Lake Vera Purdon Road in Nevada City. Guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay later to pick their own ("U-Pick") organic vegetables and flowers at the farm at affordable prices. Please bring your own bags/baskets. Sales from U-Pick support all educational programs at the farm, and is open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of October.

The Good Food Tour is free and you will not be asked to make any financial contribution, according to a press release. For more info about Sierra Harvest, visit http://www.sierraharvest.org.