Sierra College seeking to fill board opening for Area 2 trustee to be a provisional appointment | TheUnion.com

Sierra College is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2018.

Each applicant must be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Trustee Area 2 of the Sierra Joint Community College District, which is comprised of the north and east borders of the district including Truckee.

Information and application materials are available from the Sierra College website at http://www.sierracollege.edu/AboutUs/board/index.html or the Sierra College President's Office, 5100 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677 or by calling 916-660-7000.

The application deadline is May 3, 2017, and the board is expected to make the provisional appointment on May 9, 2017, at a board meeting held at the Tahoe-Truckee Campus.