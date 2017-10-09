Sierra College board of trustees to meet at Rocklin campus

Due to the fires in Nevada County, in order to protect the safety of staff, students, and the community, the Sierra College board of trustees meeting previously scheduled to be held at the Nevada County Campus in Grass Valley today will be moved to the Rocklin campus. The board meeting will be begin at 3 p.m. in the Board Room (LR 133) on the Rocklin , located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd. in Rocklin. For more information, contact Sue Michaels at 530-613-3753.