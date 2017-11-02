Sewing campaign to deter sex traffickers Saturday in Grass Valley

Soroptimists International of Grass Valley (SIGV) held the first of two sewing events Saturday. A total of 24 volunteers turned up to cut, iron and sew more than 70 dresses for the "Dress A Girl Around the World" project. SIGV is partnering with other Soroptimist clubs in Northern California to sew dresses for girls in several countries. The simple, nicely sewn dresses, with the DAG logo on them, has shown to be a deterrent to sex traffickers, as it indicates that these girls are cared for, and more importantly, part of an organization that is watching over them.

The Dress A Girl project's hope is for a world in which every girl has at least one new dress. Since the projects inception in October of 2009, the recorded number of dresses delivered is over 300,000 to 81 countries. The campaign is now under Hope 4 Women International, a nonprofit organization whose goal since 2006 has been to bring dignity to women around the world. SIGV's goal is to take 200 to Uganda in January. In addition to another sewing event happening from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Twin Cities Church, there are an 60 more sewers working from home. Non-sewers are welcome and can be an important asset in the effort, as there's a need for fabric sorters and sizers, pocket manufacturers, trim and tape cutters and ironers.

Those who do sew can bring their scissors, fabric and machines and start sewing up a storm. Refreshments will be served.

SIGV will also be holding two spring sewing events — dates are yet to be determined. This round of dresses will be taken to Kenya in the summer of 2018. For many of these girls, this will be the only new dress they will ever own, said organizers. For more information, call event coordinator Lynn Mehren-Costa at 530-205-7154, email classiccosta@yahoo.com or email SIGV at sigrassvalley@gmail.com. For more information, visit http://www.sigv.org.