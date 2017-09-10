Senator Gaines seeks entries for fall student video contest

Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) announced that he is hosting a Fall 2017 video contest and is seeking entries from high school and college undergraduates that reside in the 1st Senate District. The short, entertaining and creative videos will focus on the theme "The Bill of Rights & You."

"This is a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their video directing and producing skills and have their work displayed on my website," said Gaines. "This contest celebrates the creativity and originality of our future leaders and I look forward to seeing what they come up with."

Participants must choose a Constitutional amendment within the Bill of Rights and create a two-to five-minute video illustrating how it's benefitted them. The videos can feature live people, stills, animation — whatever best conveys the message.

Videos can be submitted now through November 20, 2017. Two winners — one high school and one college — living in or attending school within the 1st Senate District will be selected by Senator Gaines and will each receive a $300 cash prize and be invited to the State Capitol in Sacramento for a meeting with Senator Gaines and a VIP tour of the historic building. The winning videos will also be posted to Senator Gaines' website.

All details about the contest, including the rules and entry form are available at: http://gaines.cssrc.us/sites/gaines.cssrc.us/files/170901_Fall2017_VideoContestRules.pdf.

Gaines represents the 1st Senate District, which includes all or parts of Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.