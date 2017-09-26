Seminar on elder law at courthouse in Nevada City

A seminar entitled, "Elder Law: Managing Diminished Capacity and Conservatorship," is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Nevada County Superior Court's Law Library, located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City. Presented by Valerie M. Logsdon and open to attorneys and the general public, topics will include:

• "Dementia: What is it and how do you know you have it?"

• What planning documents should be in place for someone just diagnosed with diminished capacity?

• Advance Health Care Directive

Financial Power of Attorney

• Revocable/Irrevocable Trust

• What happens if nothing is in place? Who pays the bills? Who ensures safety for the elderly person?

• Conservatorship of the Person

• Conservatorship of the Estate

Logsdon has been practicing law since 1992. She worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a disaster assistance attorney after Hurricane Andrew. She also worked on the Oklahoma and Northridge Earthquake disasters. She began working in Elder law in 2000 and moved to Nevada County in 2004, where she set up her practice, specializing in trusts, probate, conservatorships and Medi-Cal planning. Currently, she is the board president of Hospice of the Foothills.

Attorneys who attend will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. The cost is $30 for attorneys and $15 for members of the public. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.