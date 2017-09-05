Saturday food pantry available to ‘working poor’ in Nevada County

September 9 will be the next "Food Access Saturday." This new United Way program, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., was created to help working individuals who are struggling to make ends meet. With the cost of housing, day care and transportation, many people have a hard time purchasing the groceries they need. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) and the Food Bank of Nevada County, have begun a six month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the glaring gap in providing food to the "working poor." United Way will be providing a majority of the funding and manpower while IFM will provide the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding. The program, "Food Access Saturday: Uniting to Support Working Families" is specifically designed for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries.

In the past, Nevada County's supplemental food has only been distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours. If struggling families are working have often not had time to pick up much-needed food during the work week. Through data, surveys, and community meetings, the United Way Community Impact Committee has been analyzing this challenge and working with the local community to fill this gap in services.

Any working individuals and families who need food can participate. Current IFM clients, who are working and find it difficult or impossible to come during the weekly distribution, are also welcome to participate on Saturday. The distribution will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley (during the 6 month trial). For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.