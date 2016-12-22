Salvation Army in Auburn: Don’t be alone for Christmas | TheUnion.com

Anyone who may be alone during the holidays is invited to a Christmas Eve gathering at the Salvation Army in Auburn. Families and individuals are invited to watch a Christmas film, drink hot cocoa, eat cookies and candy canes, and connect with other community members. The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 at 286 Sutter St. in Auburn. For more information or to RSVP, call Jackie at 530-889-3990, ext. 14.