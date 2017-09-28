Rotary Club of Grass Valley supports Hurricane Harvey victims

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley has raised $2,073 to help with hurricane relief in Texas. Members passed the hat at their last two meetings, asking club members to help the McAllen North Rotary Club in Texas to support their efforts on the ground.

"I'm so proud of our club members for stepping up to the plate to support fellow Rotarians in Texas and their efforts to help those that have suffered," said club president Scott Browne.

The Texas club has partnered with the nonprofit Meals for Hope to package 200,000 meals for Hurricane Harvey relief. Five hundred volunteers gathered to organize the meals. The Rotary Foundation and Rotary clubs are helping communities battered by severe weather.

"The power of Rotary is in the Foundation's ability to pull help from around the world while local clubs provide immediate relief in their own communities," says Don Mebus of the Rotary Club of Arlington, Texas.

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley meets at the Holbrooke Hotel at 12:15 p.m. every Monday. For more information please visit http://www.gvrotary.org.