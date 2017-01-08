Rose pruning 101 with Baldo Villegas | TheUnion.com

Baldo Villegas will demonstrate his unique pruning method at the Gold Country Rose Society’s meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the Rose Room at City Hall, 1225 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Villegas is known for pruning roses from the bottom up, a technique he has used for more than 20 years. During his pruning process, he will share his favorite pruning tools and debunk the many myths having to do with rose pruning. Villegas’ property, Baldo’s Acre in Orangevale, is devoted to a rose garden, a perennial garden, and an edible garden. It contains roughly 1,500 roses of all types, all of which are pruned by Villegas. Guests are encouraged to bring a potted rose or two that need pruning to the meeting. For more information, call 530-885-6405.