Results from the United Way of Nevada County Grills ‘n’ Grilles event

United Way of Nevada County held its 11th annual barbecue event, "Grills 'n' Grilles" on August 26. More than 500 people attended the event at Western Gateway Park, which included foreign, classic and electric cars and samples of grilled delicacies. A Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition was held in conjunction with a "Backyard BBQ" competition. People voted for their favorite Backyard BBQ team and favorite vehicle. The KCBS Grand Champion was team "DG Firehouse BBQ" headed up by Dan Gibson and "Reserve Champion" was Kevin Barteaux and his team, "Smokey Luv BBQ." To view the rest of the winners of the KCBS competition, go to http://www.kcbs.us/events and scroll down to the event.

The first place winner of the 2017 Backyard BBQ People's Choice award went to "The Rib Doctors," headed up by long-time Backyard BBQ-er Kristian Hockinson. Second place went to "Rub 'n Butts" and third place went to "Interfaith Food Ministry BBQ." The Backyard BBQ Critic's Choice first place went to "The Rib Doctors," with "3 Sheets to the Wind" and "Aroma Catering BBQ" coming in second and third respectively. "The Cooking Dead" team won the Spirit Award for their energy, creativity, and spiritedness.

The "Best in Show" winner in the Car Show was a 1969 Lotus Europa owned by Don Elliott. The Third Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament took place earlier in the day. The winners in the Open division were Levi and John Whitestone, coed winners were Jim and Koryn Coffin. Advanced winners were Manny and Nick Seeba, while Danielle and Angel won the recreational division.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food, vintage cars and music by Crossing 49 while cooling off under the misting tent. Proceeds from this event go to the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund, which goes towards making an impact in the areas of basic needs, such as emergency shelter, food insecurity and access to health care.