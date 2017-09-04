Redding LGBTQ+ Pride reaches out to rural communities in Northern California

NorCal OUTreach Project, a nonprofit with outreach to Northern California's LGBTQ+ rural communities, will hold its 7th Annual Pride event from noon to 5 p.m. on September 23 at Sculpture Park, 777 Cypress Ave. in Redding City Hall. This year's theme is "We Stand Strong Together," to raise awareness that Redding and surrounding areas are actively supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. As with past "Prides," which have attracted more than 500 attendees, festivities will include local entertainment, food vendors, educational and supportive information. NorCal OUTreach Project (NCOP) is committed to making Northern California a safe and more accepting place for all persons regardless of gender identification and has recently been able to open a community center located at 1708 Placer St. in Redding, providing a meeting space for LGBTQ+ community members.

This year will also mark the first time the NCOP sponsors their "LGBTQ Film Fest," scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Old City Hall, 1313 Market St. in Redding. The Sundial Bridge, crossing the Sacramento River, will be lit in Rainbow colors from 8 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17. The public is cordially invited to this family friendly event. For further information on the Pride event and tickets for the Film Fest, visit http://www.reddingpride.org, call 530-949-6267, email ncoptalk@gmail.com or visit http://www.norcaloutreach.org.