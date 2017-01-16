 Realtors donate to Nevada County children’s summer lunch program | TheUnion.com

Nevada County realtors Deborah Guelinas and Teresia Renwick spearheaded a Facebook winter fundraiser on behalf of the Food Bank of Nevada County. A total of $400 was raised for the Project H.O.P.E. Summer Children’s Lunch Program, which provides nearly 5,000 lunches during the nine weeks of summer to children at seven low income apartments in Nevada County.