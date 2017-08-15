 Raley’s makes donation to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Raley’s makes donation to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley

Betsy Perez, Raleyâs store team leader, presents Kristin Donahue, funds development and marketing director for Hospice of the Foothills, with a donation. From left are Briana Lavagnino, Betsy Perez, Kristin Donahue and Bridget Wamat.

On August 9, Betsy Perez of Raley's Supermarket in Grass Valley presented Hospice of the Foothills with a donation of $1,014. The donated funds were raised from a barbecue competition — hosted by the Grass Valley store — between seven Raley's and Bel Air stores in the surrounding region. The Oroville store won first prize. Raley's donated the food for the competition, which means that 100 percent of the proceeds were donated.