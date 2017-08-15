Raley’s makes donation to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley
August 15, 2017
On August 9, Betsy Perez of Raley's Supermarket in Grass Valley presented Hospice of the Foothills with a donation of $1,014. The donated funds were raised from a barbecue competition — hosted by the Grass Valley store — between seven Raley's and Bel Air stores in the surrounding region. The Oroville store won first prize. Raley's donated the food for the competition, which means that 100 percent of the proceeds were donated.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- John Richard Green sentenced to over 200 years on molestation charges in Nevada County Superior Court
- 2 Colfax schools locked down after car vehicle suspect flees; suspect remains at large
- Pump Spill in Lake Wildwood
- ‘Know your neighborhood criminal’: Grass Valley man uses social media to identify ‘repeat offenders’
- Meet your merchant: Nevada City fashion designer creates wearable art from vintage recycled afghan blankets