Raising Deer Creek awareness — open studio artist partners with Sierra Streams Institute

During the first weekend in October, when 44 studios open their doors across Nevada County for the Fall Colors Open Studios Art Tour, artist Lisa Redfern will be showing a range of her artwork while spotlighting local watershed awareness with her "Life on the Creek" art series. Focusing on Deer Creek, the series features plants and animals that live there. Redfern will be raffling Life on the Creek T-shirts, housewares and a framed 20" x 24" "Sierran Tree Frog" print. One hundred percent of the money raised during the raffle will be donated to Sierra Streams Institute.

"Deer Creek is a sweet little waterway that runs through our backyard," says Redfern. It became a passion and focus of the art series last winter when storms turned the creek into a powerful, churning force that threatened homes and businesses."

Redfern began blogging about it after photographing high water levels and comparing them to images she'd taken in 2011. Having recently read "The Diary of a Forty-Niner" by Chauncey L. Canfield, she was drawn to the Deer Creek references. As a writer as well as an artist, Redfern was inspired to use her blog, Following Deer Creek, to tell a bigger story about how the creek was formed, what plants and animals live around and within it, who are the native people that inhabited the area, how the gold rush and contemporary living habits have affected it.

"Research for every blog post consistently led to the Sierra Streams Institute website. I knew about their programs for school children, but until I started working on the Deer Creek project, I hadn't fully appreciated everything that they do to study and care for our local watershed," says Redfern.

"What became apparent very quickly," she continues, "is that even though Deer Creek is smaller than the Yuba River and other rivers in the news, it shares the same problems as watersheds across the globe."

To be eco-friendly at studio stop #26 on the tour, Redfern decided to show samples of her "Life on the Creek" art work. Those samples will be raffled off to support Sierra Streams Institute. Raffle ticket prices at $5 for one; $20 for 10 and $45 for 20 tickets. Business cards or mailing labels will be accepted in place of tickets for bulk purchases.

Recommended Stories For You

The Fall Colors Open Studios Art Tour of Nevada County will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 7, 8 and 14 and 15. An open house preview event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5. For more information, visit http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/fall-colors-open-studios-art-tour-of-nevada-county.