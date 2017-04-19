‘Racial Literacy World Café’ today in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Creating Communities Beyond Bias, a Nevada County group that tackles issues of race and social justice, will hold a free community event 6:30 p.m. today at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The meeting will attempt to give the public an opportunity to have a conversation about racial literacy.

The discussion will include small groups that will explore issues surrounding race, privilege, and oppression. It was inspired by the group's 2016 Unity Summit and is actively supported by the county librarian. To register and learn more: http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=19467&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2017/04/08.