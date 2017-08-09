Public invited to ‘Women’s Scholarship Awards’ in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Members of the public are invited to help Business & Professional Women of Nevada County, also known as BPWNC, celebrate 20 years of women helping women at a dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. on August 16 at Summer Thyme's Bakery in Grass Valley.

Two $1,500 scholarships, named after long-time BPWNC member Dolores Dee Eldridge, will be awarded to two recipients who will read their brief essays on "A Woman's Issue That Concerns Me Most" and share their goals for the future.

A new award category will also be launched at the event, when two women will each receive a $500 Helga Rohl Encouragement Award in recognition of their firm resolve to achieve their career goals and improve the quality of their lives and the lives of their families. Rohl, who passed away in 2016, was a past president of the club, owner of Uptown Salon & Boutique in downtown Grass Valley, a naturalized U.S. citizen and staunch supporter of women's entrepreneurship and women's rights.

Over the past 20 years, BPWNC has given 65 deserving women — all age 25 and over — more than $50,000 to aid them on their quest for a better life. The event also celebrates Women's Equality Day, which is observed on August 26, and the joy of celebrating the tenacity and grit of mature women who have worked so hard to accomplish their goals.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley.

Social/networking begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required for members and guests by Aug. 13. To reserve and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.