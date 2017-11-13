Presentation on Nevada County’s historical landmarks

A wide range of landmarks associated with women who played prominent roles in Nevada County's history will be the topic of discussion at the November 18 meeting of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), which is open to the public. Historical landmarks, which dot the region's towns and rural areas, tell the story of the many thousands who came to the area to make their fortune and to make a difference. Evidence of their successes and occasional failures remains.

Guest speakers include Elinor Barnes, Fran Cole and Bernard Zimmerman, all of whom are members of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission.

The AAUW Nevada County Branch meeting will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St. in Grass Valley. The program begins at 10 a.m. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

For more info, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.