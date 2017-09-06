Preparing for your child’s IEP in Nevada County

WarmLine Family Resource Center in Nevada City, which serves families with special needs children, is offering a free class to help families get ready for a child's Individual Education Plan, also known as an IEP. The class will help families learn how to organize their concerns and strategize solutions, as well as gain an understanding of what information is on the IEP. Useful tips will be shared in terms of how to collaborate with the educational team and provide children with self-advocacy skills so they can participate in the IEP meeting. A light meal will be

provided, as well as a gas card and WarmLine tote bag for each family. The class will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the office of Child Advocates of Nevada County, 208 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 119, Nevada City. Please register in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/2uVsZtP, or calling 916-455-9500 or 844-455-9517.