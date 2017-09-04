 Preparing for take off in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Submitted by Helen Zurek Holtrop

Preparing for take off in Grass Valley

Dr. Eric Holtrop of Grass Valley recently celebrated his lifelong dream of passing the Federal Aviation Administration's Private Pilot exam.