Photography exhibit: amateur and professional photographers wanted

Forest Innovations invites amateur and professional photographers to participate in their 2018 Photography Exhibit to increase and spread awareness of the plight of urban and rural trees. Photographers are encouraged to document current challenges through story-telling images that capture the tree die-off, the impacts to ecosystems and the consequences for property owners and entire communities.

"Climate change is frequently discussed, but often in terms of long-range manifestations such as rising oceans and seas," said Matt Boyer, executive director of Forest Innovations. "There is an urgent tree mortality crisis in California today that is devastating over 100 million trees in California's portion of the Sierra Nevada Mountains alone, yet most people living in the shadow of the Sierras are not aware of the calamity." California's urban forests have also been significantly affected by drought conditions, disease and pests over the last seven years.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. The first place winner will receive a prize of $250; second place, $100; and third place, $50. A single "Best of Show" prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the submission deemed to best depict the collective crisis, within the objectives of the exhibit stated above.

Entries are due no later than 5 p.m. Pacific Time on November 1, 2017. Late entries will not be accepted.

Amateur entries will be accepted in the following age groups: ages 12 and under; ages 13 to 17; ages 18 to 25; ages 26 and over.

Professional photographers can submit entries in the stylistic categories of "Artistic" and "Documentary."

Details and entry requirements can be found at

https://www.forestinnovations.org/photoexhibit. Forest Innovations is the latest enterprise of Community Services 2050. The Community Services' mission is to ensure that California remains vibrant and sustainable for the next generation. Forest Innovations is staffed by Matthew C. Boyer & Associates.