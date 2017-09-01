Pet adopt-a-thon today at Petco in Grass Valley

"Gidget" will be available for adoption at Rescue for Pet Sake's pet "adopt-a-thon" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Petco.

Rescue For Pet Sake is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia by giving them a second chance to find a forever home. Volunteers place non-aggressive dogs into temporary foster homes where they are socialized, spay/neutered, vaccinated, and treated for any medical or behavioral conditions, which could otherwise limit their adoptability. They then actively seek out permanent quality homes.

Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.